A tattoo artist dies by suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): A tattoo artist identified as Naresh Chetiwal (36) allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night.

Chetiwal was a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur and he allegedly died by suicide at his place of work.

He was a tattoo artist and was running a tattoo shop in South Extension in the national capital.



"In N1, South Extension my nephew Naresh was running a tattoo shop. The property owner Anil Bainsla was harassing him was on money matters. Our property paper has also been seized by him. They have filed a false case against Naresh. He tortured Naresh so much that he had to commit suicide," Amar Nath, uncle of Naresh Chetiwal said.

"The investigation officer is in cahoots with the property owner and there is no action taken on him. If the police would have taken action then this fate would not have fallen on him," he added.

The forensic team and police later visited the spot.

Police are investigating the case. (ANI)

