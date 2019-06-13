A team of scientists arrives in Kerala to find the source of Nipah Virus outbreak

Scientists arrive in Ernakulam (Kerala) to find the source of Nipah virus outbreak
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:55 IST

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): An eight-member team of scientists from Institute of Advanced Virology, Kerala, and National Institute of Virology. Pune, arrived in North Paravur, Ernakulam, to collect samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of Nipah virus.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had said on June 4 that the Centre has rushed a team of doctors to Kerala for investigation in the wake of the scare of Nipah virus.
There has been widespread panic caused by the emergence of cases testing positive for the viral infection. Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated food. World Health Organisation says that Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals.
Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea. The virus caused 17 deaths in Kerala last year.
Those who have visited Ernakulam and its neighboring districts have been alerted to be wary of any such symptoms caused by the virus. (ANI)

