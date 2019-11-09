Security personnel march at a road in Ayodhya on Friday. Photo/ANI
Security personnel march at a road in Ayodhya on Friday. Photo/ANI

A timeline of Ramjanbhommi-Babri Masjid land dispute

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 06:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case Saturday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm ahead of the verdict as security has been beefed in Uttar Pradesh especially in Ayodhya. School and colleges are shut in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi and prohibitory orders have been clamped in several places across the country.
Here is a timeline of the second-lengthiest case in the apex court history:
1528: Babri Mosque built by Mughal emperor Babur's commander Mir Baqi
1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files a petition in the Faizabad District Court, seeking permission to build raise a structure next to the mosque. The plea is rejected.
1949: Idol of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita found inside the mosque by unknown persons. Hindus call it divine appearance and start offering prayers.
1950: Two suits filed in a Faizabad court by Gopal Simla Visharad and Paramhansa Ramachandra Das, seeking permission to worship the idols at the mosque
1959: Nirmohi Akhara, a party in the case in the Supreme Court, files suit seeking possession of the site
1981: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site and removal of idols from the mosque
1986: A local court orders opening of the site and allows Hindus to offer prayers.
1989: The Allahabad High Court orders status quo on the site. Rajiv Gandhi government at the Centre lets Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) perform shilanyaas for Ram Temple.
1990: BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani starts Rath Yatra from Gujrat to gather support for the temple.
1992: Babri Mosque structure demolished by karsewaks
1993: The Central passes an Act to acquire land in and around the disputed site in Ayodhya.
1994: In the Ismail Faruqui case, the Supreme Court rules that the mosque is not integral to Islam
2002: The Allahabad High Court starts hearing to adjudicate the ownership of the disputed site.
2003: The Supreme Court bars any religious activity at the site.
2010: The Allahabad High Court rules trifurcation of the 2.77-acre disputed land between UP Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman.
2011: The Supreme Court stays the High Court order
2016: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy files plea in the Supreme Court seeking permission to worship and construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site.
2018: The Supreme Court rejects all interim pleas, including that of Swamy, seeking to intervene as parties in the case. Advocate Rajeev Dhavan files plea in the court requesting it to refer the issue of reconsideration of its 1994 judgement to a larger bench which is denied. The court forms a three-judge bench instead to hear the case.
January 2019: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi constitutes a five-judge Constitutional Bench to hear the case
March 2019: The Supreme Court appoints a mediation panel headed by Judge (retd) FMI Kallifulla for an out-of-court settlement on March 8.
August 2019: The mediation panel fails to reach an amicable settlement. The Supreme Court begins hearing on August 6.
Oct 2019: After hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days, the court reserves its order on October 15. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 07:21 IST

Indian economy can withstand any cyclical winds: Anurag Thakur

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Indian economy is structured on strong fundamentals and has the potential to withstand any cyclical winds, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 07:11 IST

Hyderabad woman held for blackmail

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): A 27-year-old woman was arrested and sent to judicial remand here on Friday for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 06:39 IST

Hope people start fighting border walls all over world: 'Fall of...

New Delhi, Nov 9 (ANI): Google on Saturday celebrated the 30th anniversary of a momentous event in history- the fall of the Berlin Wall with a heartwarming doodle that captures the essence of the end of the peaceful revolution that signalled the simultaneous end of the Cold War and the beginning of Ge

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 05:42 IST

Ayodhya verdict: School, colleges shut in UP, MP, K'taka, J-K,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya dispute on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:56 IST

UP govt transfers 5 IAS officers, Mahendra Prasad Agrawal to be...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred five IAS officers, with one of them being posted as Commissioner of Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:51 IST

Sec 144 imposition would not impact IFFI, says Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will not impact the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:48 IST

Withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover 'condemnable': Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed as "highly condemnable" the Centre's decision to withdraw SPG security cover from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:32 IST

Bihar CM cancels two-day visit in view of Ayodhya verdict

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday cancelled his two-day visit to Madhepura keeping in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya case, and instructed officials to ensure law and order in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 03:51 IST

Ayodhya verdict: Maharashtra CM appeals to people to respect SC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to people to maintain peace and urged them to respect the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 03:34 IST

SC to pronounce verdict in decades-old Ayodhya dispute case today

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce its historic judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 02:15 IST

'Ayodhya verdict shouldn't be seen as victory or loss': UP CM...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 02:00 IST

Ayodhya verdict: UP Police asks jail authorities to keep eye on inmates

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday asked all jail officers and staff to keep a vigilant eye on inmates to ensure that no incident of communal violence occurs in jails after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Read More
iocl