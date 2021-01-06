A total of 71 persons detected with new UK mutant strain in India

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The total number of people infected with the UK strain of the Coronavirus in India now stands at 71, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.

According to an official release, there is a steady decline in the number of daily deaths recorded in the country. Less than 300 new deaths are being recorded in the country from the last 12 days.

The effective strategy of containment including prompt tracing and tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardized clinical management protocols have ensured the low mortality levels.

The effective implementation by the State/UT governments has resulted in early identification, prompt isolation and timely clinical management of the hospitalized cases.

Only one new death per million population has been reported in India in the last 7 days.

In another achievement, the trajectory of contraction in India's total active cases continues unabated. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,27,546. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk below 2.2 per cent (2.19 per cent).

The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. 21,314 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours. A net decline of 3,490 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.



The daily cases in India have been below 20,000 in the recent days. 18,088 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

96 new cases per million population have been recorded in the last 7 days in India.The number of cases is much higher in countries such as Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, USA and UK.

The cumulative recoveries in India have moved further close to 1 cr and stand at 99,97,272 today. New recoveries outnumbering the daily new cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 96.36 per cent.

76.48 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

With 4,922 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala has recorded the maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra has registered another 2,828 daily recoveries while Chhattisgarh has reported 1,651 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 79.05 per cent of the new cases.

Kerala has reported 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,160 new cases while Chhattisgarh has registered 1,021 new cases yesterday.

73.48 per cent of the 264 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are from ten States/UTs.

24.24 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra, which reported 64 deaths. Chhattisgarh saw a fatality count of 25 while Kerala reported 24 new deaths. (ANI)

