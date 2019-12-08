A village in Odisha faces water woes, residents fetch water from brook

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Residents of Patihinja village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district are facing water woes and have to walk for miles to fetch water for their families.

"Three hand pumps in the village are out of order. While there is no water in one, the other two are not working. We have to travel a long distance to fetch water," one disgruntled villager rued.



A human right advocate, Shreemathi Majhi, said that the villagers stand in long queues to fetch water from a brook.

Acknowledging the woes faced by the villagers, Pani Panchayat officer R K Mohapatra said two mechanics have been directed to repair the hand pumps.

"Last week, we were informed that one of them is not working properly. I have directed two mechanics to repair it. We usually take 1-2 week for investigation and then repair it to provide water", he added. (ANI)

