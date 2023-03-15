"A well-hatched conspiracy on the part of party..., "Adhir Chowdhury writes to Om Birla

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Speaker Om Birla and urged him to ensure that the opposition members get the opportunity to put across their view points in a fair manner, alleging their microphones are often muted.

He also claimed that the "government-sponsored" disruption in the House over Rahul Gandhi's speech abroad is a "well-hatched conspiracy" by the ruling BJP to tarnish the image of Wayanad MP.

In his letter written on Wednesday, the Congress leader reminded that the institution of Parliament is considered a formidable pillar of democracy and the conduct of smooth functioning of Parliament reveals, to a great extent, the success of democracy in a country.



"I would like to make an appeal to you to kindly ensure that the opposition members get an opportunity to ventilate their viewpoints in the House, in a fair manner and thus enjoy the basic political right as an elected representative," said the letter written to Om Birla.

"With a heavy heart and deep sense of anguish, I am writing this second letter to you regarding Government-sponsored disruption in the House. As you may recall, I had categorically mentioned in my first letter the details of the procedures and rules that are outlined in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, which not only guide in conducting the Business of the House but also provide ample guidance for the conduct of Members inside the House," the letter stated.

"Sir, I am deeply disheartened to observe that ever since the House resumed after the break on 13th March 2023, there has been a Government-sponsored disruption in the House. What is more disturbing for me to observe is that even the Ministers themselves vociferously take the lead to disrupt the proceedings," it added.

"The voice of the leaders of Opposition parties is not being heard at all. With a deep sense of displeasure, I would like to bring to your notice that the mike before my table has been muted for the past three days as a result of which I failed to articulate my views in protest to the frivolous and wild allegations against my party leader (Shri Rahul Gandhi). Sir, the disruption by the Treasury Bench Members, the lead role being played by the Ministers in disrupting the House, silencing of all the mikes of opposition members goes on to amply substantiate the views expressed by Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji that 'Mikes of the opposition members are often muted in India," the letter added. (ANI)

