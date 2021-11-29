A woman police sub-inspector who distributes blankets to the needy in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): A woman police sub-inspector in Indore provides blankets to needy people sleeping in the streets during the late night to protect them from the cold.

Anila Parashar, the police Sub-Inspector has been doing so as a part of her 'Thand Ke Sipahi' initiative.

While talking to ANI, she shared a story that led to the origin of this initiative.



"In 2019, while patrolling I saw a woman dying due to no accommodation, blanket. After that, I started this blanket distribution drive and it has been three years since I am doing this. As part of this initiative, we try that no needy or old person is left without a blanket," she said.

Anila said that over 8,000 blankets were distributed last year as a part of this initiative.

Asked about the public support for this campaign, she said that the campaign has received great support from people and two groups are associated who provide blankets that are further distributed to the needy.

Anila has said that support from her husband has helped her carry on with the campaign. "He takes care of kids," she added.



Vikas Parasher, her husband said to ANI, "This work is really challenging since there are patriarchal notions that a woman should stay confined to her house. We identify the areas where there are people who need blankets. The aim of the initiative is to ensure that no one is left to die because of cold. When she is on duty and I return from my work, I look after the kids. We both manage our schedules. I am really proud to be her husband. (ANI)