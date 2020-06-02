Aadhaar card must for getting haircut in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2 (ANI): Now hairdressing in Tamil Nadu will require Aadhaar card as the state government on Tuesday made it mandatory for the service providers to collect details, including the unique ID number, from customers as part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

According to the standard operating procedure for the salons, beauty parlours and spas, they have to maintain a record of the name, phone number, address, Aadhaar number of the customers.

Recently, the state government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 30.

"All districts will be divided into eight zones in the state. Relaxations on 50 per cent of public transportation have been given in the first six zones. E-pass will also not be necessary for movement in these zones. Hired vehicles and taxis can operate within the zones without an e-Pass, and apart from the driver, three passengers are allowed in a vehicle," it said. (ANI)

