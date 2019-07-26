Aadi festival: Devotees offer prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers at Ramanathaswamy temple as part of the 17-day-long 'Aadi Thirukalyanam' festival in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The festival began on Thursday.

Yesterday, the first day of the Aadi Festival, temple priest Vijayakumar Bokil hosted the flag at flag post in front of Parvathavarthani Amman shrine.

This festival is world-famous and is celebrated during the month of Aadi every year.

"The Aadi festival in Ramanatha Temple begins with flag hoisting. The month of Aadi is very sacred to the goddess. It is celebrated across the state in Rameswaram. The goddess, Parvartha Varthani's flower decoration and the wedding take place during this festival. It is very sacred to perform bath by devotees during the festival. Therefore, both devotees and priests throng here in large numbers," said another priest, Ramamoorthy Swamigal. (ANI)

