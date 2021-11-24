Aadi Mahotsav: Tribal festival at Dilli Haat sees footfall of 8000-10,000 people daily

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): With the aim to empower tribal businesses, National Tribal Festival 'Aadi Mahotsav', is taking place at Dilli Haat here in the national capital.

"About 8000-10,000 people show up every day, and the number goes up on weekends. On average, Rs 40 lakh per day sale and highest has been Rs 60 lakhs - last Sunday," said Pravir Krishna, Managing Director TRIFED.

"It is an exhibition of forest dwellers and not your everyday shopkeepers. The shopkeepers at the exhibition hail from remote corners across the country and their products range between forest produce and handloom," he added.



TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India is organising the "AadiMahotsav", a mega National Tribal Festival in Dilli Haat from November 16-30, 2021.



With more than 200 stalls from across the country and about 1000 artisans and artists with their unique stories participating, the Aadi Mahotsav, an annual tribal festival organised by TRIFED is a way to draw the Adivasis into the mainstream.

The festival was inaugurated by Sukhram Munda, grandson of BhagwanBirsa Munda on November 16.

TRIFED_1_0XDk2ig.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

This year an exclusive pavilion for the sale and display of Van Dhan products has been put up, with a range of products from organic amla candies to bamboo cased copper bottles. Aadi Mahotsav has a total of 545 Van Dhan items being sold by the tribal suppliers through over 11 Van Dhan dedicated stalls, stated the press statement.

This Aadi Mahotsav also brings GI tagged tribal products from across the nation, including organic products from North-East Farm Sale stall, selling Joha Rice, Assam Orthodox Tea, Mizo Bird Eye Chilli (ranks among top 10 hottest chilies in the world), Manipur Kachai Lemon Pickle and BhootJhalokia Pickle. Handicraft items Dhokra and Bidri as well as Handlooms like Chakhesang Shawl and Banarasi Silk among many other, as per the statement.

It is for the first time that Aadi Mahotsav also features Nutra-beverage in eight flavours of Gooseberry, Peach, Passion fruit, Kiwi, Grapes, Strawberry, Pear and plum. (ANI)

