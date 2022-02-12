Aaditya Thackeray launches digital manifesto of Shiv Sena for Goa polls, says the party is needed in all states

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday launched a digital manifesto of the party for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

Thackeray at the event highlighted that the model of good governance in Maharashtra should be replicated in all states.

Speaking at the launch event, Thackeray said here, "In time to come, we will contest all polls, be it Lok Sabha polls, Vidhan Sabha polls or Gram Panchayat polls. Shiv Sena is needed in all states. Good governance in Maharashtra should be replicated in all states. It is our expectation."



Thackeray also spoke about Utpal Parrikar who is contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji.

"We supported Utpal Parrikar, who is the son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He is contesting Goa polls as an independent candidate with a clear and clean mind. We did not have any secret meeting related to his decision," Maharashtra Minister added.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

