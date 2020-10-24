Aaditya Thackeray visits City Centre Mall in Nagpada, takes stock of fire-fighting operation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has visited the City Centre Mall in Nagpada where a fire broke out on the night of October 22.

Thackeray along with other officials was seen conversing with the fire department personnel, who apprised him about the current situation at the incident site.





Earlier on Friday, five fire personnel, who got injured during fire-fighting operation here, were treated and discharged from the hospital.

The fire, which was declared level 5, broke out at around 9 pm and cooling operation is underway by the Fire department.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MLA Amin Patel, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Corporation Yashwant Jadhav, Additional Municipal Commissioner (West Suburbs) Suresh Kakani had visited the site.



A 55-storey building adjacent to the mall was emptied and its residents were shifted to nearby grounds for safety purposes. (ANI)

