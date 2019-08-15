AAI chairman Anuj Aggarwal hoisted the national flag in New Delhi on Thursday
AAI celebrates 73rd Independence Day with enthusiasm

Aug 15, 2019

By Swekschashree
New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the 73rd Independence Day of the country with great fervour and gusto in the capital on Thursday.
The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by Chairman of AAI, Anuj Aggarwal.
The ceremony was then followed by a mesmerising cultural programme performed by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya of AAI who gave an exceptional performance on patriotic theme leaving the audience totally spellbound.
After receiving a guard of honour, Aggarwal addressed the member staffs of AAI and conveyed the message of working with excellence and dedication to contribute to the country's growth.
"We celebrated Independence Day with full warmth. Firstly, I would like to congratulate everyone who is present here. All the officers and staffs of Airport authority celebrate Independence Day at various locations and offices of Airport authority at the same time," Aggarwal told ANI.
"We organise sports activities as well in the latter half of the day. Once again, I would like to extend hearty congratulations to everyone. I wish that we keep celebrating Independence Day everywhere in the same way as we did today," the chairman added.
A special skit related to the 20 years of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' was also performed on the occasion.
The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony for the participants of the cultural programme. The AAI unfurled the national flag at all the airports across the country. (ANI)

