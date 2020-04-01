AAI chief appreciates its employees on 25th Annual Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): As the Airports Authority of India (AAI) completes its 25 years of foundation, its chairman Arvind Singh released a message apprising all his team involved in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "Currently, the global pandemic caused by novel coronavirus is engaging our attention. AAI and its employees are at its forefront in our country's efforts to contain its spread and protect its citizens."

He added, "The progress by AAI has been impressive and continuous. I am certain that this journey has prepared us well to face the challenges of the future. It is a matter of pride that ACI has recently ranked several of our airports as one of the best service providers globally."

To boost the morale of the AAI team, Singh also highlighted the major achievements made by AAI in the message.

"The Airports Authority of India has not only redefined the Indian aviation landscape but has also been a partner in the country's growth and development. In the last two and half decades, it has provided world-class airport infrastructure, state-of-the-art air navigation services and excellent passenger facilities." Singh said.

"The role of AAI and your selfless service has been lauded by the Prime Minister of India in his address to the nation. Earlier too, the AAI family has risen to the occasion during natural disasters, including cyclones, by rendering valuable assistance," added Singh.

Chairman also said that the Airports Authority of India has taken major leaps in recent past and its work has been acknowledged by people and organisations across the globe.

The AAI has been instrumental in building and boosting the air infrastructure of the country. It has been extensively involved in the building of new airports and revival of un-served and underserved airports.

The AAI has also made a contribution of Rs 35 crores to PM-CARES fund, an account floated by Prime Minister Modi seeking public donations to fight coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

