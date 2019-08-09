AAI holds workshop on cyclonic resistance designs of airport infrastructure

New Delhi [India] Aug 09 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday organised a day-long workshop on cyclone resistance design consideration for roofing and facade system in coastal and high-speed wind zones.

The event in New Delhi was held in collaboration with the Institute of Engineers was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The minister praised AAI for organising an event that focuses on mitigating the challenges posed by natural disasters.

"Improving the infrastructure of the airports is a key part of the nation-building process and is fundamental to the Prime Minister's vision of new India in 2022 and a developed nation in 2047," said Puri.

He added, "Climate change perhaps is the 21st century's biggest developmental challenge and the Airport Authority of India's commitment to greening India's civil aviation industry makes it a leading industry in India's civil aviation sector".

The idea of restructuring of airports emerged with an aim to prevent the facility from natural disasters.

In April this year, a severe cyclone named "FANI" which hit the Eastern Coast massively devastated the airport infrastructure.

In the past, many such cyclones have caused major damage to airports infrastructures in the coastal areas.

"In next 5 years we would be having capital expenditure of Rs. 5 thousand crores in terms of all infrastructure of the terminal building, ANS, runway, all those infrastructures and whatever the infrastructure we are developing we need to take care of cyclone proof infrastructure," said Anuj Agarwal, Chairman of Airports Authority of India. (ANI)

