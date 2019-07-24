AAI to install Instrument Landing System at Jharsuguda Airport for regular operations

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to install Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Jharsuguda Airport to ensure more regular service.

The system will be installed at a total cost of Rs 5.50 crore and will be ready for operations within the next six months.

"Initially, Jharsuguda Airport was meant for only Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations. Since the city witnesses low visibility and bad weather during most part of the year, this leads to delays and cancellation of scheduled flights. With new navigational facilities, the airport will become an all-weather airport and will enhance connectivity to the coastal state of Odisha, This will ensure more regular service which will benefit both airlines and passengers, " an AAI release said.

AAI developed a new airport in Jharsuguda, Odisha in collaboration with the government of Odisha at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore with a contribution of Rs 75 crore from the state government.

The Jharsuguda Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, 2018. The airport infrastructure has been developed for all-weather operations, including night operations for A-320 type of aircraft.

Jharsuguda is the second airport of Odisha after Bhubaneswar to become operational and the first one to provide necessary connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Ranchi under RCS UDAN and will play a significant role in the development of Western Odisha and will give impetus to the growing demand of the region including the tourism industry. (ANI)

