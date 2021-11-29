AAI to invest around Rs 25,000 crores in development of new Greenfield Airports over next five years

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken up developmental projects worth around Rs. 25,000 crores over the next five years, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation Gen. V K Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Some of the developmental projects being undertaken for the development of civil aviation in India are as follows--The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken up developmental projects worth around Rs. 25,000 crores over the next five years for expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, air navigation services, control towers, technical blocks etc.



Three Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have undertaken developmental projects to the tune of Rs. 30,000 crores by 2025.

Around Rs. 36,000 Crores have been planned for investment in the development of new greenfield airports across the country under PPP mode.

The government of India (GoI) has accorded 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country. So far, eight greenfield airports namely, Shirdi in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, Orvakal in Andhra Pradesh, Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh have been operationalized.

Under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) Scheme, as on 24 Nov 2021, 393 routes have commenced connecting 62 unserved and underserved airports, including 2 water aerodromes and 6 heliports.

The development of infrastructure projects is an ongoing process. The timeline for completion of an airport development project depends upon many factors, such as, land acquisition by the concerned State Government, receipt of mandatory clearances from various Government entities and regulatory authorities, changes in traffic volumes, financial closure by the airport developer and disruptions due to man-made or natural causes. Most of the above-mentioned developmental projects are likely to be completed over the next five years. (ANI)

