AAIB sets up high-level probe panel in connection with Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has set up high-level probe panel in connection with the recent Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode.

An order from the AAIB read, "Whereas Boeing 737- 800 aircraft VT-AXH, of M/s Air India Express ltd. while operating a Scheduled flight from Dubai International Airport. U.A.E. met with an accident on 7th August 2020 during landing Kozhikode International Airport. And whereas the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), India desires as per its mandate to investigate and determine the probable cause(s) and contributory factors(s) leading to the accident and make recommendations to avoid recurrence of such accident in future."

"Now in exercise of the powers conferred by the Rule 11 (1) of the Aircraft (Accident and Incidents Investigation) Rules 2017, the Director General-AAIB, India hereby orders an investigation into the said accident to find out the probable cause(s)," it said.

"The Director-General AAIB India hereby appoints Capt S S Chahar. Former Designated Examiner on B737NG, as Investigator- in-Charge to inquire into the circumstances of this accident," the order read.

The order further said, "He will be assisted by the following investigators (a) Sh. Ved Prakash. Operations Expert, (b) Sh. Mukul Bhardwaj, Senior Aircraft Maintenance Engineer B737, (c) GP. Capt (Dr.) YS Dahiya, Aviation Medicine Expert, (d) Sh. Jasbir Singh Larhga. Deputy Director AAIB."

"The Investigator-in-Charge may take the assistance of other experts/agencies whenever required. The headquarters of the investigation will be at New Delhi. The Investigator-in-Charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report to AAIB. India, preferably within five months from the date of issue of this order," it added. (ANI)

