Aam Aadmi Party appoints co-incharges in states, UTs

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday appointed Sah Prabharis (co-incharges) in several states and union territories of the country.

The party appointed 4 Sah Prabhari's in Chattisgarh and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The office bearers of Chattisgarh are Hardeep Mundia, Nareshbhai Punabhai Baria, Niranjan Vasawa and Garry Birring.

Guneesh Aggarwal will be holding the chair of Sah Prabhari in Himachal Pradesh.



Prabhbir Brar and Bari Salmani will be responsible for the Jammu and Kashmir regions, respectively.

While Abhinav Rai has been appointed as the Sah Prabhari in Bihar.

The Sah Prabhari's in different states and UTs were appointed by AAP's Rajya Sabha MP General Secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

Earlier on April 22, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its bid to expand its wings in South India made an organisational revamp and appointed Advocate Vinod Wilson Mathew as the new president of its Kerala unit and PC Cyriac as National Joint Secretary.

The party also appointed two State Vice Presidents, one State General Secretary, two State Secretaries, one State Treasurer, 10 different Wings Presidents and 14 District Presidents. (ANI)

