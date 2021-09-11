AAP announces new national executive, Kejriwal urges party members not to aspire for positions

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Aam Admi Party on Saturday held a meeting of its national council in which it approved new national executive members.

Apart from party heavyweights, the new national executive also includes members from the poll-bound states.

Addressing the party's national council members, Delhi chief minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged them not to aspire for political positions.

"In AAP, never aspire for the position. We have to work hard for the welfare of the people. You should derive pleasure from work," he said via video conferencing.

The party has appointed 34 members to the national executive including Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Party's chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd) is also part of the national executive.

The list also includes party Rajya Sabha MPs Sushil Gupta, ND Gupta, Sanjay Singh and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann.

Other members in the national executive include Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and party leaders Harpal Singh Cheema, Durgesh Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Dilip Pandey, Preeti Menon, Pankaj Gupta, Dinesh Mohania, Gulab Singh Yadav, Shalini Singh, Adil Ahmad Khan, Baljinder Kaur, Aman Arora, Sarabjit Kaur, Dr Altaf Alam, Mahesh Balmiki, Neelam Yadav, Wenzie Vegas, Isudan Gadhvi, Prithvi Reddy, Gopal Italia and Rahul Mhambre. (ANI)