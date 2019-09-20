AAP appoints Ajoy Kumar as its national spokesperson

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed former Jharkhand Congress president Ajoy Kumar as its national spokesperson.

The announcement was made by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed @drajoykumar as National Spokesperson. Welcome aboard brother," he said in a tweet.

This comes a day after Kumar joined the AAP in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. After being inducted into the party, the 57-year-old former IPS officer had said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is the answer to today's politics.

In August, Kumar had resigned from the post of Jharkhand Congress president.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in July 2011 in a mid-term election on a ticket of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik).

He joined the Congress in August 2014 and was appointed the party's state unit president in November 2017. (ANI)