AAP appoints Dr Ajoy Kumar as its Jharkhand in-charge

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed senior leader Dr Ajoy Kumar as the party's Jharkhand in-charge.

Dr Kumar, in a letter, thanked party chief Arvind Kejriwal for assigning him the new responsibility.

"I am thankful to Mr Arvind Kejriwal and all the other leaders of the AAP for giving me this opportunity. My previous work in Jharkhand the AAP government's work in Delhi will help me to strengthen the party there," the letter read.

Dr Kumar has earlier served as the chief of Jharkhand Congress. He later joined the AAP in September 2019. (ANI)

