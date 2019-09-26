AAP appoints Sanjay Singh as election in-charge for Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed Sanjay Singh as the election in-charge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, decided that the party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will be appointed its Election In-charge for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Sanjay Singh is a founder member of the party and PAC member since its inception.

The PAC has also decided that party's national secretary Pankaj Gupta will be the Campaign Director for the upcoming assembly elections. Gupta is also a founder member and has been holding the post of National Secretary since the party's inception.

The decisions are a part of the AAP's election strategy, in anticipation of the party's preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The AAP is confident of repeating its 2015 performance in the Delhi elections. (ANI)

