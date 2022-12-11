AAP assigns four senior leaders to coordinate with councillors for MCD works

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given the responsibility of three MCD zones of twelve to four senior leaders -- Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Adil Khan, party officials said on Saturday.

"AAP has distributed Delhi into 12 MCD zones and given the responsibility of three zones each to its four senior leaders. Four senior leaders of the party, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Adil Khan have been given the responsibility of coordinating with the councillors in these three zones," the official said.

The AAP won the civic body polls in the national capital, bagging 134 of the total 250 MCD wards and ending the 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



The 12 MCD zones are Civil Lines, Rohini, Najafgarh, Narela, Keshavpuram, West Zone, Sadar, Karol Bagh, Shahdara North, Central, South and Shahdara South.

Khan will be in charge of Civil Lines, Rohini and Najafgarh while Saurabh Bhardwaj will be in charge of Narela, Keshavpuram and West Zone.

The responsibility of Sadar, Karol Bagh and Shahdara North has been vested in Pathak while the responsibility of Central, South and Shahdara South is on Atishi.

The four senior leaders will sit together with the councillors in their zones and explain their work to them. They will tour their wards with them and understand the problems of the local residents.

"It is not possible for one person to coordinate with all the councillors and, therefore, the responsibility has now been divided between four people. These four leaders will listen to the problems of the councillors and get them to resolve the issues," a party official said. (ANI)

