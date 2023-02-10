AAP, BRS protest in Parliament; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

New Delhi [India] February 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament demanding a Joint Paliamentary Committee (JPC) probe pertaining to the Adani row.

The MPs also raised slogans in the protest demanding a JPC probe and addressing the crash of shares.

Meanwhile, BRS MP K Keshava Rao said that people are losing money in such shares and PM Modi is running away with the discussion.



"We are not laying down any allegation to anyone. Hindenburg gave their report on Adani Enterprises with multiple allegations. People are losing their money by investing in such shares including LIC and SBI. We just want an inquiry through JPC or court. PM Modi is trying to escape from the discussion on this topic. He didn't talk about anything about scams, or JPC. This simply means he's running away from the discussion," said K Keshava Rao.

On Friday the Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee under the monitoring of the retired apex court judge to investigate the Hindenburg report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani with another similar petition.

The Opposition has been continuously demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani Enterprises and other companies of the Adani Group. They demanded the Prime Minister's response on the issue.

Last week, another PIL was filed in the apex court by advocate M L Sharma seeking a probe against the US-based firm, whose report has led to shares of Adani group plunging on the bourses. (ANI)

