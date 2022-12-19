AAP, Congress MPs move Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss border situation with China

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): In the Parliament Session on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several Congress MPs moved a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the perilous border situation with China.

The Congress leaders included Amee Yajnik, Jebi Mather, Ranjeet Ranjan, and Pramod Tiwari.

The AAP leader Sanjay Singh urged the Government to discuss the growing trade between India and China amid the latter's attempts to infiltrate the Indian border.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Upper House to discuss the precarious situation arising from recent clashes between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang Border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Congress MP Amee Yajnik moved Suspension of Business Notice to discuss the Chinese build-up in Doklam up to "Jampheri Ridge", which threatens India's key "Siliguri Corridor", the entrance to Northeastern states

In her letter, she said, "Chinese build-up in Doklam up to "Jampheri Ridge" (Zompelri Ridge), which threatens India's key "Siliguri Corridor", the entrance to the Northeastern States, is of

extreme concern for national security following China's attempted intrusion in

Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh, in December 2022."



Yajnik further stated that according to the MEA, Indian and Chinese soldiers were disengaged from their standoff position in the Doklam region on August 28, 2017.

"To prevent the Chinese from entering the Jampheri Ridge, which has a view of the Siliguri Corridor, which was the reason for the 2017 standoff in Doklam, China has now built a complete military village called Pangda, 9 km east of the Doklam stand-off point in 2017, between March and December 2022, Along the Amo Chu (Mochu) River's banks, China has also built a bridge across the water and an all-weather road," she stated.

Yajnik added that the above is reflected in the satellite images. According to additional news sources, a bridge over Torsa Nullah would provide the Chinese access to Jampheri (Zompelri) Ridge and jeopardise the Siliguri Corridor that is being built, she further added.

"This is a blatant violation of China's disengagement from Doklam on August 28, 2017, and a brazen annexation of Bhutan's territory, which directly affects our national security," Yajnik stated.

Congress MP Jebi Mather also moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the continuing military tensions and Chinese incursion at different points along the 3,000 km-LAC which is a "serious national security issue".

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border issue with China.

In the letter, Tiwari stated, "China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions upto Y junction in Depsang Plains continue to date. Similar is the state of Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area In Eastern Ladakh."

"Not only this, Chinese build-up next to the Pangong Tso Lake area, including the building of PLA's divisional headquarters, army garrison, weapon shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns and armoured carriers is being continuously ignored by our Government," he added.

"The government also remains oblivious to the Chinese construction of a new radome, two high-frequency microwave towers, and other ongoing construction in the area. Construction of the Pangong Tso bridge along with decks on both sides facilitating easy movements of Chinese troupes has also been brushed aside," he further stated. (ANI)

