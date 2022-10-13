AAP demands CBI probe into "recruitment irregularities" in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in outsourced recruitment amounting to Rs 994 crores in Himachal Pradesh.

While addressing a press conference, AAP Himachal Pradesh chief Surjit Thakur accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of a scam in providing contract jobs.

"Under the patronage of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, there has been a scam of more than 994 crores rupees in outsourced recruitment. The government has done a scam to give benefit the ministers and the ministers' nears and dears. We demand a CBI probe in the matter and the culprits should be put behind bars," Thakur said.



"The scam came to light from the data collected to formulate policies for outsourced personnel working in government departments. The data revealed that out of 125 companies that outsourced employment to 27633 youth of the state, 110 are fake companies. It proves that there has been a scam of billions of rupees in the matter," Thakur further said.

Surjit Thakur further claimed that the AAP government in Delhi had stopped contractual employment and people are recruited directly in a transparent manner.

"There are 27633 outsourced employees in the state. If the salary per employee is assumed to be 20 thousand rupees per month, then 30 per cent commission, which means Rupees 6000 per employee goes to the contractor companies in a month. If we look at it on the basis of one year and five years, then this figure has revealed more than 994 crores,78 lakh rupees scam," the AAP leader said.

"The AAP government in Delhi has stopped the contracting practice. The government directly recruits people for government services in a transparent manner. Now the people of the state will have to decide whether the unemployed youth, wants a government that cheats them or a government that provides government jobs," he added.

Himachal Pradesh is currently being ruled by BJP under the chief ministership of Jai Ram Thakur and is bound to go to Assembly polls later this year along with Gujarat. (ANI)

