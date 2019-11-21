BJP leader Vijay Goel speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
BJP leader Vijay Goel speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

AAP didn't take steps to tackle air pollution in last 5 years: Vijay Goel

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP leader Vijay Goel on Thursday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi of not taking enough measures to address air pollution in the national capital over the last five years.
"Kejriwal did not take steps to tackle air pollution and bad water quality. He did not show his concern to around two crore people of Delhi. Earlier, water was not coming in Delhi but now water is coming, but it's contaminated. They are doing politics on this matter. Even the Supreme Court said that the odd-even scheme is not enough to tackle air pollution," he told ANI.
"90 per cent pollution happens from local sources such as road construction, smoke coming out from vehicles, dust and industrial pollution. Stubble burning was an excuse. It was being done for the last 30 days. So, the Kejriwal government has not done anything in the last five years," Goel said.
The air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad again plunged to 'very poor' category on Thursday and is expected to fall into 'severe' category by tomorrow, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
Today, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital docked at 312.
Earlier today, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that a comprehensive plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines for abating and controlling air pollution in the region.
"In order to abate and control air pollution in Delhi NCR, we have undertaken several initiatives. A high-level task force was constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Regular review meetings have been held," Javadekar said in the Rajya Sabha.
"The Centre has notified a graded response action plan for Delhi NCR for different levels of pollution," he added. (ANI)

