AAP govt to introduce 'Deshbhakti' curriculum in its schools

New Delhi (India), Aug 14 (ANI): In its bid to inculcate nationalism among students, the AAP dispensation in Delhi will introduce "Deshbhakti" curriculum in Delhi government schools from the next academic year.

"Everybody should love their country and realise their duties towards the nation; that is patriotism," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking on the eve of 73rd Independence day at a programme organised by the Directorate of Education at the Thyagaraj Stadium here.

"Ideas for the design of the curriculum will be crowd-sourced from across the country and teachers, principals will build the course curriculum," said Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Yesterday evening, the Education Minister and I had an hour and a half long meeting and we have decided that the time has come to take concrete steps towards building a class of patriotic citizens," said Arvind Kejriwal.

"Ordinarily we are reminded of our love for the country either when there is an India-Pakistan match or when there are tensions on the border. In our day-to-day lives, we forget about our country. The Deshbhakti Curriculum is being introduced so that each and every citizen of this country truly love their country. When our children grow older and start working, and at any point, if they accept a bribe, then they must feel from within that they are betraying Bharat Mata," said Kejriwal.

"When they jump a traffic light, they must feel they have wronged their country. We hear of so many incidents where foreign nationals come to India, they are faced with loot, assault, rape. When we hear stories of Indians returning from Japan, we only hear praise for the Japanese and their hospitality. That is our ideal, we have to love our country to the extent that we respect it and respect our guests," he added

"The Deshbhakti Curriculum is aimed at achieving three important goals. First, each and every child must feel pride for the nation. Children must be taught about the glories of the country. Second, each child must be made aware of their responsibility and duty towards the country. India has a hundred problems. We are poor, our farmers commit suicide. But who will solve these problems? It is us who will have to find solutions. Our children have to realise that the problems our country is facing will have to be solved by all of us. We have to create a sense of ownership among all children that they have to take on the challenges we are facing as a country head-on and address them. Third, we have to instil among children the passion and commitment to be prepared to sacrifice anything for the nation," he said.

"I am confident that teachers and Principals of Delhi government schools will be able to do this. They will be at the forefront of the designing of this curriculum, similar to the way the Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculums were designed. I have directed the department to form a cell to drive this and take inputs from people across the country. I am optimistic that by the next academic year we will be able to launch this curriculum," said Sisodia. (ANI)

