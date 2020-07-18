AAP leader Atishi donates blood plasma at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who recovered from COVID-19 recently donated blood plasma at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Saturday.

Atishi who tested positive for COVID-19 last month had recently recovered.

While speaking to ANI after donating blood plasma, Kalkaji MLA Atishi said that she wants to encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood plasma to save lives of those who are currently suffering from the infection.

"Until we have a vaccine, we have to combat COVID-19 in this way. So, I want to appeal to all recovered patients to come and donate their blood plasma in ILBS to save other's lives," she said.

"I want to encourage recovered coronavirus patients to come and donate their blood plasma, hence I donated plasma today here. In life, you have very few opportunities to save lives and people should come to donate their blood plasma to save other's lives," she added.

India's first 'plasma bank', the Delhi Plasma Bank which was established at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) here in collaboration with the Delhi government became operational on July 5.

Patients who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are eligible to donate plasma.

According to medical experts, bodies of people who recover from coronavirus produce an anti-body/plasma in the blood to help the person fight against coronavirus. If a little bit of this anti-body/plasma is given to a critical patient then the plasma helps in the latter person's recovery. (ANI)

