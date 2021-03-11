AAP leader Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Delhi Jal board Vice Chairman and MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA informed that he does not have serious symptoms but he is practicing self-isolation for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

"I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days," he tweeted.

Chadha also appealed to people who came in direct contact with him in the last few days to take all necessary precautions.

"My humble appeal to all who have came in direct contact with me in the last few days - if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, preventing further spread of the virus," he said in another tweet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, at present, there are 1,900 active coronavirus cases in Delhi. As many as 6,29,199 recovered from COVID-19 and 10,931 died due to the disease. (ANI)