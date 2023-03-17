AAP leader Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice to discuss Adani issue

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the Adani issue.

Singh in the notice said, "Adani has misappropriated public money and the central government is answerable to the public. PM Modi's silence on the loss of crores of money is questionable. An in-depth discussion of the issue is the need of the hour."

On Thursday, Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan moved a Suspension of Business notice demanding discussion on the Adani issue.



After a daylong adjournment on Wednesday due to protests from both sides, the Parliament Sabha will reconvene on Thursday to debate the Union Budget 2023.

Today is the fifth day of the second leg of the budget session.

On Wednesday, Parliament faced disruptions for the third day with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

The second half of the budget session began on Monday and has been marked by disruptions and ruckus over the last three days. BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of maligning India's institutions on foreign soil. (ANI)

