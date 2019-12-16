AAP leaders supported incident, alleges BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Jamia violence

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday alleged that Sunday's protests related to the amended Citizenship Act (CAA)and the ensuing violence in national capital near Jamia Millia Islamia University was backed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said: "This is a very worrying incident. This incident was supported by AAP leaders. One of the MLAs had also instructed people to continue the protests, which I have posted about on Twitter."

He further demanded an explanation from the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal has not explained the concept of CAA to the Muslims. The Act has nothing to do with the Muslims of our country. The AAP wants to spread violence and use the Muslim community to disrupt the situation in Delhi. They should know that the Muslims of our country stand with peace," he said.

Tiwari also claimed that the AAP supports the concept of Triple Talaq.

"Their statements are very worrying. They also support Triple Talaq, despite it being torture for our women. There is a bigger conspiracy to spread hate and violence in the country. The law should take strict action against such people so that they do not commit such acts in the future," he said.

The students of JMI and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had staged a protest at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) on Sunday after clashes at the Jamia campus.

Nazma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of JMI said that police action against students on Sunday took place because of confusion which occurred when protestors opposing the Citizenship Act entered the campus after clashing with police outside.

"In the library, our students were sitting and the police could not differentiate between the real culprits and therefore some students were injured in the ensuing action by the police," she had said. Akhtar added that apart from students, staff and guards of the university had also been injured in the action and it had led to damage of property.

On the other hand, Delhi police claimed that several policemen including senior police officials were injured in the violence and stone-pelting carried out by the unruly agitators. (ANI)

