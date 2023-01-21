AAP Minister writes to Delhi University, demands reduction of cut-off for SC/ST students

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand wrote to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Friday seeking the filling up of vacant seats in DU colleges by lowering the cut-off marks for SC/ST students.

Anand said that in the current year, about 6,000 seats are lying vacant in the reserved seats for Scheduled Caste students in DU. SC/ST should be encouraged to come forward to get admission to Delhi University based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The Minister wrote, "I would like to draw your kind attention to the difficulties In the earlier years, SC students were exempted from the cut-off marks to get admission to Delhi University. The University of Delhi lowers the cut-off marks if SC seats are vacant till all the seats are filled in the university. However, it is reported that in the current year, the same process is not being followed and admissions are based on marks/rank obtained in CUET."



He said applicants from SC and ST communities have been facing a lot of trouble.

"Therefore, I request you to re-examine this issue. Please relax the admission criteria of Delhi University to fill the vacant seats by lowering the cut-off marks for SC students," Anand added.

The Minister further said earlier Delhi University used to reduce the cut-off marks if SC seats were vacant till all the seats were filled in the university. The same process is not being followed in the current year. Because the admission of SC students is based on the marks/rank obtained in CUET, the students of SC and ST communities are suffering.

"I would request you to re-examine the issue and relax the admission criteria of DU to fill the vacant seats by lowering the cut-off marks for SC students Committed to providing quality education to the poorest of the poor children," concluded Anand. (ANI)

