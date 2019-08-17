AAP MLA Cheema writes to PM Modi, urges intervention in Guru Ravidas Temple issue

Chandigarh [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harpal Singh Cheema has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene in the Guru Ravidas Temple demolition issue and "restore the historic temple to its pristine glory".

"On behalf of millions of followers of the great saint, I would request your gracious self to intervene in the matter so as to assuage their hurt sentiments, thereby restraining them from holding peaceful protest across the country," the AAP MLA said in the letter dated August 1.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had, on August 10, demolished the centuries-old Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad under a Supreme Court order.

Cheema, who is also the leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, termed the demolition of the temple as "sacrilegious act" and said that it "caused great hurt to the religious sentiments" of people.

"The temple was built in Tughlawabad area more than five hundred years ago where Guruji is believed to have stayed for three days and delivered discourse to the 'sangat' (congregation) turning in their thousands, including people from a cross section of communities," the letter said.

The AAP leader said that the "land was acquired by the DDA in 1986 during the Congress regime, forcing the then temple committee to knock on the doors of the court" while adding that the apex court "decided the case in favour of the DDA."

"Hoping you would initiate necessary steps for the restoration of the historic temple to its pristine glory. I would also request you to set up a research centre on the premises in the name of Shri Guru Ravidas Research Centre," he said in the statement.

He also urged the Prime Minister to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the issue and invoke special exemption from the court's order keeping in view the "alarming situation that has emerged following the demolition of the temple". (ANI)

