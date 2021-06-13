AAP MLA organizes blood donation camp in memory of Covid-19 victims

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Aam Admi Party's (AAP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti organized a Blood Donation Camp, in association with Red Cross Society on Saturday, to honour the memory of those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

As an early celebration of World Blood Donors Day on June 14, Bharti, who is also founder of the Non-profit Organization (NGO) 'Bridging the Gap Foundation' organized the drive to highlight "a pressing need to build a culture of giving back to society."

Bharti participated in the camp held at Geeta Bhavan Mandir in Malviya Nagar by donating blood himself and put emphasis on "Donate Blood, Save A Life!"

"In the era of Corona, we realised that the need for blood was very high. The donors were less compared to the demand for it. We organized this drive because we believe that if we cannot give blood to those who need it, then we are not entitled to receive it in times of our need either," said the MLA.

"Our foundation saw the blood donation camp as the need of the hour, and I am grateful for such a positive response", he added. (ANI)