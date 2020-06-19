AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal moves bail plea in Delhi HC in doctor's suicide case

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal moved a bail plea in Delhi High Court in connection with suicide case of a doctor.

Jarwal, at present lodged in Tihar jail, is accused of abetment to suicide of a 52-year-old doctor named Rajinder Singh who committed suicide by hanging himself on April 18. His bail plea was dismissed by the trial court recently.

The bail plea, moved through Advocate Ravi Drall, stated that allegations of extortion or threat made by the wife of deceased are mala fide and the deceased or his family members did not give any complaint to police authorities in last 5-6 years.

The plea also stated that the alleged suicide note is fabricated and the same is in two different handwritings with different pens.

Justice Suresh Kumar Maut will hear the bail plea on Friday.

The trial court, while dismissing Jarwal's bail plea, had said that considering the dominant position of the accused, the chances of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

"The investigation is still in progress. In these circumstances, if the accused is released on interim bail, considering the dominant position of the accused, chances of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out. Therefore, no ground for interim bail is made out at this stage. The application stands dismissed," the order said.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had said that his father supplied water tankers to the Delhi Jan Board (DJB) and was upset because of monetary loss as the accused had demanded money from the victim failing which his payment was stopped.

The AAP MLA from Deoli, however, has denied the charges. (ANI)

