AAP MLA wasn't target, assailant specifically attacked volunteer: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy was attacked, Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted that Yadav was not the target of the attack but the assailant specifically attacked the AAP worker, who was shot dead in the incident.

"The investigation so far reveals that there was one assailant. Naresh Yadav wasn't the target. The assailant had specifically come to target the man who was shot dead (AAP volunteer)," said Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the case.

Around four rounds were fired at the convoy of the party's MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav, while he was returning from a temple following his win in the Delhi elections on Tuesday. One AAP worker has died and another was injured in the attack.

"The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav, AAP MLA had said.

"Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack," he added confirming the development.

One volunteer Ashok Mann was killed while another volunteer Harender was injured when shots were fired at Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday night.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle on Wednesday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats on Tuesday. (ANI)