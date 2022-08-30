AAP MLAs protest in premises of Delhi Assembly, demand L-G VK Saxena's resignation

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been protesting in the premises of the Delhi assembly building beneath the monument of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly "whitening" the "black money" during demonetisation in 2016.

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Atishi alleged that Saxena had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman.

"Saxena has done a scam to whiten black money during demonetisation worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Chairman. We are demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate this matter," Atishi said.

She further demanded that Saxena should be sacked from the post of Delhi L-G.

"This is a blatant case of money laundering where a witness admitted that the black money was "whitened" while under the influence of Saxena. Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 should look into this. CBI and ED should also conduct a raid at every place Saxena has previously worked. He should be sacked from his position until the investigation is finished," AAP leader said.

AAP MLAs were seen singing songs, raising slogans and holding placards demanding action against the L-G. (ANI)