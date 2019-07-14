AAP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'Centre using agencies to target opponents'

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha for Monday on the issue of "Centre using government agencies to target opponents".

Since recently, the issue of Centre using government agencies against the opposition leaders have been raised by various parties on several occasions.

In February, the opposition parties including AAP, Trinamool Congres, Telugu Desam Party, and Congress had jointly opposed the move to arrest then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav had also supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her "Save the Constitution" dharna for nearly twelve hours amid the ongoing faceoff between the Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On June 21, Singh had given a Zero Hour notice in the Hosue over increasing crime rates in Delhi.

The Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory prior ten days notice.

