AAP MP Raghav Chadha calls out "BJP's CBI" raid on Manish Sisodia, says ready to cooperate in investigations

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): As Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia came under the CBI's radar and a raid was conducted at Sisodia's residence, the leaders from the Aam Admi Party sounded on one track and so did AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha who lauded the Delhi government led education revolution in the region and said that there were many such raids in the last eight years that resulted in nothing.

The AAP leader also hailed Sisodia's efforts as the education minister and said that the Kejriwal-led government was attracting international acclaim.

"In today's New York Times, there has been a lot of applause for the education revolution of the Kejriwal government. The same morning the BJP's CBI raided the house of Manish Sisodia, the hero of that education revolution," tweeted Chadha.

He further stated that the party is ready for cooperating during the raids.

"He got a lot of raids done in 8 years but got nothing. Keep doing it even further - we will fully cooperate in the investigation," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrived at the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, which he confirmed via a tweet on Friday morning.

"CBI has arrived," he said in a tweet adding "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."



According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and the premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.



To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM's residence, Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.



"CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper- New York Times. (ANI)