AAP MP Raghav Chadha moves suspension of business notice in RS over 'backbreaking inflation'

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over "backbreaking inflation".

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of business listed for July 26, 2022," the notice moved by the AAP MP read.

Chadha, an AAP MP from Punjab, said demanded that the House suspend Zero Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion on back-breaking inflation.

On Monday, Chadha lashed out at the BJP-led central government claiming that petrol and diesel prices had risen over 75 times in the past year.



"In response to my question, the Centre has said that it hiked the prices of petrol and diesel 78 times and 76 times, in that order, during the financial year 2021-22. It has a cascading impact on (the price of) every other commodity," Chadha had told ANI.

The AAP leader had claimed that the Centre earned Rs 16 lakh crore through the excise duty imposed on fuel between 2016 and 2022. "The Centre doesn't even want to address inflation in the parliament," he added.

Chadha also claimed that the Centre was trying to suppress the voices of the Opposition. "When (former Prime Minister of India) Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM, the opposition was treated with the same respect as the ruling government. The present-day BJP should take a leaf out of the book of PM Vajpayee's BJP," Chadha had said.

The AAP MP also shared an image of the answer received from Union Minister Rameswar Teli.

According to the data shared by the Centre, the price of petrol increased on 78 days and decreased on 7 occasions in Delhi during the last financial year (April 2021 to April 2022). Diesel prices, meanwhile, rose 76 times and dipped on 10 occasions during the same year. (ANI)

