AAP MP Raghav Chadha receives "India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour" in London

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been conferred with the 'Outstanding Achiever' honour in the Government and Politics category at the India-UK Achievers Honours in London.

The award recognises individuals who demonstrate "excellence in how democracy and justice are experienced and how challenging societal problems are tackled together for the good of people and the planet".

"This award isn't a recognition of an individual's achievements. Though received by an ordinary individual from an ordinary background with an ordinary skillset, this award belongs to an extraordinary party called the AAP and the extraordinary leadership of the person I have the distinguished honour of calling my mentor, Arvind Kejriwal Ji. I dedicate this award to my leader Arvind Kejriwal Ji and thousands of those faceless and nameless grassroots workers for their unflinching and unwavering dedication to serving India," Chaddha said while speaking at the event on Wednesday.



Reflecting on his journey as a student "of the largest democracy" who studied in "the world's oldest democracy", he quipped that today there's more of India in Britain than Britain in India -- be it the Kohinoor or Rishi Sunak, history has come full circle.



The India-UK Achievers Honours celebrate the educational and professional achievements of young Indians who have studied in the UK, marking India's 75 years of independence.

AAP leader studied at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE), after which he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London. He then returned to India and joined India Against Corruption Movement demanding anti-corruption legislation as a young activist.

In 2022, aged just 33, he became the youngest Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian parliament, where he represents the state of Punjab.

The award ceremony was organised by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK in partnership with the British Council in India, supported by the UK Government Department for International Trade and the UK Higher Education sector.

This is the second international recognition for Chadha within a year. Last year, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the most coveted World Economic Forum. (ANI)

