AAP MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): In the wake of North-East Delhi violence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs on Tuesday staged a protest holding placards, with messages against the Bharatiya Janata Party, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told ANI: "Central government is giving out the message that they are standing with the people who created a riot in the national capital. The government is refusing to discuss the riots, they are also refusing a judicial investigation into the matter."

"What is the importance of Parliament if we can not discuss serious issues like riots. The Central government is not ready to give answers on serious matters. What message are we giving to the citizens of the country," he added.

Earlier in the morning, he said that the Home Minister does not have the moral authority to hold his post. "Home Minister Amit Shah does not have the moral authority to continue on his post. Under his watch, miscreants are firing bullets in broad-daylight, students and teachers have been beaten up on campuses. He has not visited the violence-affected areas neither has he met the victims of the mayhem," Singh said.

He also demanded an SIT inquiry on the Delhi violence. (ANI)

