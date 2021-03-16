AAP MPs to protest in Parliament against NCT Bill

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Aam Adami Party (AAP) Members of Parliament will protest on Tuesday in Parliament's premises at Gandhi statue against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Earlier today, Congress leader Kapil Sibal termed this Bill "unconstitutional" and "yet another instance of arrogance of power".

Sibal further said that the bill violates the federal structure of the Constitution and will make the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) caged representatives.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre regarding the Bill on Monday.

"After being rejected by the people of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional and anti-democracy move," the CM had tweeted.

"The bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG. Elected government will take all decisions and send only the copy of decision to the LG," Kejriwal had added.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (ANI)