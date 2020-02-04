AAP promises Rs 1cr assistance to families of sanitation workers who die during duty

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): As part of AAP's election manifesto for upcoming assembly polls, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced that the financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be given to the families of sanitation workers, who die while performing their duties in the national capital.

He made the announcement during an event where the AAP had released its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls.

"Safai Karmacharis play the most important role in keeping the city clean. We salute their contribution and shall award a compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of all those sanitation workers who die while performing duty," read the AAP manifesto.

This came after a 24-year-old sanitation worker reportedly died while cleaning a manhole in North East Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday.

Sisodia also said that the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill which was passed in Delhi Vidhan Sabha in 2015, has been pending with the Central government for the last 4 years.

"The AAP Government will continue its struggle to get the bill passed," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly election 2020.

"AAP has the vision to run the government and to ensure that common people live their lives happily. In the last five years, we have worked to make Delhi a modern and advanced capital. And the manifesto also lays out a map for further pursuance of that objective," Manish Sisodia said in a press conference here.

BJP and Congress have already released their manifesto for the elections.

Voting on all 70 Assembly seats will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

