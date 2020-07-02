AAP protest against fuel price hike in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a protest against fuel price hike near ITO in the national capital.

The protest came in the backdrop of the hike in prices of petrol and diesel since June 7.

Today, fuel prices remained unchanged for the second consecutive day in Delhi on Wednesday, with diesel remaining costlier than petrol. After the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 0.05 and Rs 0.13 respectively on Monday. The cost of petrol per litre stands at Rs 80.43 and diesel prices stand at Rs 80.53 in Delhi.

On June 30, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai announced that the party will hold protests across the country on July 1 against the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

Before the nation entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively.

Notably, domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates and vary from state to state due to value-added tax. (ANI)

