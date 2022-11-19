AAP raises three demands in Bengaluru pothole protest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged a massive protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park over the issue of potholes in the city.

During the protest, AAP leaders and workers raised three demands pertaining to the pothole issue in the showcase city, which is home to several IT majors and multinationals.

The demands were -- strict action against civic officials responsible for the potholes, compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to families who lost their loved ones in accidents due to potholes and government jobs for any one member of such families and a promise by the BJP-ruled Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the people that all potholes will be fixed within a week.

From the protest site, the AAP members tried to march towards the Vidhana Soudha, the state Assembly building. However, they were rounded up by the police before they could reach the Assembly.

Speaking to ANI at the protest, AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, "The Aam Aadmi Party has been organising protests and demonstrations for over a year, demanding better, pothole-free roads for the people of Bengaluru. We repeatedly raised the demand that all potholes be fixed on priority. We even designed rangolis around potholes and organised pujas (worship) to draw the attention of the authorities concerned. We even lodged 71 complaints with the police, demanding that FIRs be registered against those reponsible for these potholes."

"As the government took no action in the matter, we were left with no option but to organise this protest," Reddy said.



Bhaskar Rao, the AAP's state vice president, said, "We are the only party which has taken Bengaluru's pothole problem very seriously. If arrested today, we will return to this very spot on another and hold a protest. The Aam Aadmi Party is committed to providing better roads to taxpayers. However, what is lacking is the commitment to accomplish this task."



With an eye on the impending polls to the Bruhat Benaluru Maanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body, the AAP has intensified its campaign on the pothole issue.

"Their (BJP)'s own people will be held accountable in the BBMP polls. The BJP MLAs are trying their best to make sure that the municipal polls are delayed so that their loot at the helm of the BBMP do not come to light," Rao said.

The AAP's Bengaluru city president Mohan Dasari said, "Corruption is excessive in Bengaluru and the rate of commission (in lieu of awarding contracts for civic works), which was 40%, is increasing day by day. the BJP MLAs are literally looting the city. As a result of this, we are now seeing potholes in Karnataka like never before."

"The asphalt laid on the roads is coming off like layers in a chapati. The people should resolve to put an end to this corrupt civic administration," Dasari added.

Among the AAP leaders present at the event were K Mathai, Brijesh Kalappa, BT Naganna, Jagadish V Sadam and others. (ANI)

