AAP releases manifesto for Delhi assembly elections

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly election 2020.

The manifesto was released by Chief Minister and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and party leaders Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh among others.

"AAP has the vision to run the government and to ensure that common people live their lives happily. In the last five years, we have worked to make Delhi a modern and advanced capital. And the manifesto also lays out a map for further pursuance of that objective," Manish Sisodia said in a press conference here.

BJP and Congress have already released their manifesto for the elections.

The assembly elections on all 70 seats are scheduled to be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

