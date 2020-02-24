AAP, SAD hold protest outside Punjab Assembly, demand dismissal of DGP

Chandigarh(Punjab) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party legislators and leaders on Monday demanded dismissal of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta over his controversial remark on Kartarpur corridor.

The opposition demanded immediate action by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and held a protest outside the Punjab Assembly.

"We want Captain Amarinder Singh to dismiss DGP Dinkar Gupta for his highly condemnable statement and he should also be booked and be sent to jail," Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, told reporters.

AAP members also carried posters of the DGP and raised slogans against the state government.

Agitating against the top cop, SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia lashed out at the senior police officer for his purported comments.

"We want to know why the Chief Minister and Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar are silent over the comments made by the DGP. It is because the top cop was handpicked by Congress?" Majithia.

DGP Dinkar Gupta has been facing flak from several quarters, including the Opposition for saying, "Kartarpur has the potential...you send someone in the morning and by the evening he is a trained terrorist." (ANI)

